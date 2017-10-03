Bloomberg: Comcast hits 200K subs for mobile service

Comcast's (CMCSA +1.4% ) wireless service has crested 200,000 subscribers in the five months since launch, Bloomberg reports, showing a bit of traction as the cableco dips its toe into a massive competitive mobile market.

Xfinity Mobile is using relatively low prices to draw subs from customers who already subscribe to Internet and television service from the company.

“That number is just a rounding error to the other carriers at this point, but what’s interesting is that Comcast might be making a profit at this,” says Recon Analytics' Roger Entner.

The company's $12/gigabyte data plan may be the key, if Comcast is paying $3-$4 for each gig from its resale partner Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Entner notes.

At launch, the company offered unlimited data at $65/month or $45/month for those already on premier Comcast packages.

CEO Brian Roberts has suggested that the business will be profitable once Xfinity Mobile subs reach a "low-to-mid-single-digit" share of 25M broadband customers.