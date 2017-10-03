Mylan to pay $20M to Massachusetts Medicaid for underpaid EpiPen rebates

The Massachusetts Attorney General announces that Mylan N.V. (MYL +0.5% ) will pay $20.3M to its Medicaid program to settle allegations that it intentionally underpaid rebates related to emergency allergy treatment EpiPen (epinephrine injection).

The payment is part of the company's global settlement with the U.S. Government, the District of Columbia and 49 states under which the company agreed to pay $465M.

Because Medicaid is jointly funded by the state and feds, the $20.3M will be split with $7.9M going to Washington and $12.4M to the state.