Square's big run continues

The company today announced contactless debit card payments are available in Canada, and it will be waiving all debit card fees there for the rest of the year.

KeyBanc bull Josh Beck boosts his price target to $32 from $29, taking note of Square's (NYSE:SQ) stickiness with large sellers. A KeyBanc survey shows 60% of large sellers being offered a better price elsewhere, but 80% planned to stick with Square.