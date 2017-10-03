Oppenheimer: Fitbit looks to meet low Ionic expectations

Sell-through looks to be down 20-30% Y/Y at Fitbit (FIT -3.6% ), Cleveland Research says, and channel inventory seems to be improving.

Shares have run hot over the past month, up 13% .

Channel fill for the Ionic watch appears to be ahead of initial supply, the firm says.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer's Andrew Uerkwitz is staying bullish, saying a simple, fitness-first focus for Ionic along with more accessories positions it for audience expansion.

"With expectations low, [Fitbit] doesn't need a mega hit," Uerkwitz writes. "It just needs to show it understands what is needed for the coming digital health era: an easy-to-use device that provides robust data, coaching and a long battery life."