Gevo to supply jet fuel to Virgin Australia

Gevo (GEVO +9.2% ) surges nearly 10% on news that it expects to begin later this month supplying its renewable alcohol-to-jet fuel to the Virgin Australia airline.

Virgin Australia will be responsible for coordinating the purchase, supply and blending of alcohol-to-jet fuel into the fuel supply system at the Brisbane Airport in Queensland, Australia.

Gevo also says it is looking to expand its isobutanol production capabilities at its Luverne, Minn., facility to enable larger production volumes of its ATJ; its goal this year is to secure binding supply contracts for a combination of isobutanol and hydrocarbon products equal to at least 50% of the capacity of the anticipated expanded Luverne plant.