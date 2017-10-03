Duke Realty in deal for $700M of logistics properties - WSJ

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is buying the properties from Bridge Development Partners, a developer of logistics centers which leases space to online retailers.

The sale is to come in two stages, with the first being a 10-building portfolio with 3.4M square feet in SoCal, north Jersey, and South Florida. Next are two properties totaling 853K square feet that haven't yet been built (construction starts later this year).

The 10 properties are new and currently about half-filled. Space should fill easily, of course, as logistics space is king in the age of Amazon.

Source: Peter Grant at the WSJ