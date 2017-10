New Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi might not fill the empty COO slot, according to a spokesperson statement to CNBC.

The company felt a strong COO was important for balance when Travis Kalanick was in the CEO seat but the role doesn’t seem as vital after Kalanick’s resignation.

