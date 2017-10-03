Ford outlines dramatic plan to evolve

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) provides a strategic update to investors in which it outlines a plan to become a "trusted mobility" company over time.

The Ford plan includes accelerating the introduction of connected, smart vehicles and services customers want and value with an aim by 2019 that 100% of Ford’s new U.S. vehicles will be built with connectivity. A commitment is made to attack costs, reducing automotive cost growth by 50% hrough 2022 through large material cost reductions.

Ford says it will allocate capital to where it can win the future.

Ford on its future capital moves: "This starts with the company reallocating $7 billion of capital from cars to SUVs and trucks, including the Ranger and EcoSport in North America and the all-new Bronco globally. Ford also has plans to build the next-generation Focus for North America in China, saving capital investment and ongoing costs. Further, Ford is reducing internal combustion engine capital expenditures by one-third and redeploying that capital into electrification – on top of the previously announced $4.5 billion investment."

The automaker also aims to leverage partnerships, remain active in M&A and collaborate to accelerate R&D.

On the financial front, Ford reaffirms its 2017 full-year financial guidance and said its 2018 outlook will be provided in January.

Shares of Ford are up 0.41% in AH trading after a 2.07% gain in regular trading.

