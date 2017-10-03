CytomX teams up with Amgen to develop EGFR-targeting antibodies for cancer

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) inks a strategic collaboration with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the well-validated cancer target Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR).

Probody T-cell engaging bispecifics are antibody constructs that the company says are capable of directing cytotoxic T cells in tumor microenvironments. In preclinical studies, CytomX's Probody versions of EGFRxCD3 bispecific therapeutics induced tumor regressions and increased the therapeutic window for the target.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will co-develop a Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against EGFRxCD3. CytomX will lead early development with Amgen taking over later development and commercialization. Global late-stage development costs will be shared. Amgen will pay $40M upfront and purchase $20M of CTMX common stock. CytomX will be eligible for up to $455M in milestones plus tiered double-digit royalties on net ex-U.S. sales. It has the option of opting into a profit share in the U.S.

Amgen also receives exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize up to three additional targets. CytomX will be eligible to receive up to $950M in milestones plus high-single-digit to mid-double-digit royalties on any commercialized products.

CytomX will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the deal.

Shares will resume trading momentarily.