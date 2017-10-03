Yahoo: Previous data breach affected all 3B users

Yahoo (VZ +1% ) has bumped up its estimate for users affected by its massive data breach -- from a previous 1B users, to all of them.

That's all 3B of Yahoo's user accounts rather than the (still-huge) subset previously disclosed.

"Subsequent to Yahoo’s acquisition by Verizon, and during integration, the company recently obtained new intelligence and now believes, following an investigation with the assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by the August 2013 theft," it says in a statement.

The stolen information did not include cleartext passwords, payment card data, or bank account info, it says.

