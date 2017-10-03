Office Depot buying Compucom for about $1B

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) bills the purchase as the first step in a pivot from a traditional office supply retailer to a broader business services and technology products platform.

"Technology is the office supply of the future," says CEO Gerry Smith.

The seller is Thomas H. Lee Partners, and part of the consideration will be 45M shares of ODP stock, with the P-E firm owning 8% of Office Depot following the sale.

Alongside, Office Depot is providing early Q3 numbers, with sales expected to be lower by 7%-8%, and comp sales down 5%-6%. Adjusted operating income is seen at $125M-$135M, and free cash flow from continuing operations of about $200M.

The purchase is expected to close before year-end.

Source: Press Release

ODP flat after hours