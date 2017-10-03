Stocks add to record highs, boosted by strong auto sales

Stocks advanced again, with the Dow (+0.4), S&P 500 (+0.2%), Nasdaq (+0.2%) and Russell 2000 (+0.2%) all finishing at fresh record highs.

Today’s gains added to Monday’s move, which came as data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity reached a 13-year high last month.

The market was helped today by upbeat September auto sales data, which broke a pattern of cooling demand so far this year after a seven-year run of rising sales; GM jumped 3.1% and Ford climbed 2.1% after both companies reported sharply higher sales of pickup trucks and SUVs.

Airlines rallied after Delta Air Lines (+6.6%) reaffirmed its Q3 unit revenue and margin guidance, excluding costs associated with Hurricane Irma, which struck its Atlanta hub last month.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices moved modestly higher, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.33%.

U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.3% to $50.42/bbl, a two-week low.