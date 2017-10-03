IDT Q4 profits decline though revenues get a boost

IDT (IDT +4% ) boosted revenues but saw EBITDA fall 14% in Q4 results as it continued attempts to divest noncore assets.

The company's still working to spin off assets including real estate and its interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, but "we continued to invest heavily in our growth initiatives including net2phone’s unified communications as a service business, National Retail Solutions, BOSS Revolution international money transfer, and the BOSS Revolution mobile service that we expect to launch later this quarter," says CEO Shmuel Jonas.

Revenue by segment: Telecom Platform Services, $384.8M (up 7.5%); Unified Communications as a Service, $7.8M (up 11.4%); Consumer Phone Services, $1.3M (down 18.8%); All other, $1.2M (down 14.3%).

TPS revenue by business vertical: Retail communications, $151.4M (down 7.5%); Wholesale Carrier Services, $167.4M (up 20.4%); Payment services, $66M (up 18.9%).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

