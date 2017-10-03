Comcast, NBCU launch private note exchange offer

Comcast (CMCSA +1.3% ) and NBCUniversal are launching a private offer to exchange new senior notes for up to $4B of existing notes.

The exchange will be such that the accepted principal results in issuing up to $4B in new notes due November 2047; up to $2B in new notes due November 2049; and up to $1.5B in new notes due 2052.

Top priorities for acceptance are the company's 6.95% notes due 2037 ($2B outstanding), followed by 6.55% notes due 2039 ($800M outstanding) and 6.4% notes due 2040 ($1B outstanding).