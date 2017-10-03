Bloomberg: U.K. considers Canada responsible for Bombardier-Boeing rift

The U.K. sees Canada as primarily responsible for the trade dispute between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) because of the level of its government aid to the company, Bloomberg reports.

Publicly, the British government has said the U.S. imposition of punitive duties on Bombardier is disproportionate, but privately it believes Canada has gone too far in subsidizing Bombardier, according to the report.

The U.K. feels it is caught in the crossfire of the dispute, which poses a dilemma for Prime Minister May on two fronts: At stake are more than 4K jobs at Bombardier’s plant in Belfast, which also strains her alliance with 10 Northern Ireland lawmakers propping up her minority government, but it also strains her relationship with the U.S.