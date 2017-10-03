Intelsat jumps 11% as RBC praises Intel C-band sharing

Intelsat (I +11% ) vaulted and is up 0.7% after hours now after a positive call from RBC on its plan with Intel (INTC +0.9% ) to share C-band spectrum for use in 5G networking.

The two companies jointly submitted a plan to the FCC to share that spectrum in what could be a "gold mine," says RBC's Wilton Fry.

Intelsat has about 500 MHz of potentially usable spectrum, in the 4 GHz-8 GHz satellite range, that doesn't suffer rain fade.

That spectrum is underused, Fry suggests, and if the deal is approved and the spectrum is monetized it could be worth $14/share. (Intelsat closed at $5.37 today.)