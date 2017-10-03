Vale's credit upgraded, outlook raised at Fitch on low cost production

Vale's (NYSE:VALE) credit rating is upgraded to BBB+ from BBB at Fitch Ratings, which also raised its outlook to stable from negative.

Fitch cites Vale's lower-cost iron ore production and the company's "strong liquidity, diverse access to funding, natural hedge position against local currency depreciation, and minerals with long reserve life."

The ratings agency notes that Vale "is not constrained by Brazil's country ceiling rating of BB+ as Vale's Canada operations alone generate sufficient [EBITDA] to cover hard-currency interest expense by more than 1.0x."

Fitch adds that Vale's S11D iron ore project, which is expected to produce ~90M metric tons/year, "will further reinforce the company's position, which should allow it to gradually increase annual output capacity to 400M-450M tons by 2020."