Uber votes for SoftBank deal, reining Kalanick powers

The board at Uber (Private:UBER) has voted in favor of taking an investment from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), and agreed to governance changes that limit the influence of former chief Travis Kalanick, who remains on the board.

Changes to its governance will "strengthen its independence and ensure equality among all shareholders," the company said.

That means an end to the supervoting share class, heavily decreasing the power of early investors and Kalanick. And it includes expanding the board to 17 members from 11, sources tell Reuters. Those would include three independent directors, an independent chairperson, and two SoftBank seats after its investment is closed.

As for that, Reuters says a group including SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic will be allowed to buy $1B-$1.25B of new shares at a company valuation of $69B, and 14-17% of current investors' stock at a discount.