Mattel selects ex-Sprint exec Euteneuer as its new CFO

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) appoints Joe Euteneuer as its new CFO, replacing Kevin Farr, who left the company at the end of last week.

Euteneuer became co-CEO and CFO for the Americas of Rivada Networks, a Virginia-based spectrum trading company, last spring; previously, he had been CFO at Sprint during 2011-15 as well as at Qwest Communications, XM Satellite Radio and Comcast.

Farr was MAT's CFO starting in 2000 and served in other financial positions with the company since 1992.

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser thinks Euteneuer could have a steep learning curve since his noteworthy experience comes from the telecom industry, which is a different business model than a consumer product company such as MAT.

MAT also filled some other high-ranking jobs, including Sven Gerjets as chief technology officer, Amy Thompson as chief people officer and Nancy Elder as chief communication officer; none has prior experience in the toy industry.