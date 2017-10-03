Kinder Morgan Ohio-to-Texas pipeline project approved by U.S. regulator

Kinder Morgan's (KMI -1.3% ) Utica Marcellus Texas project, which would convert a 964-mile stretch of natural gas pipeline to carry natural gas liquids from the northeast U.S. to Texas, is approved by the FERC.

The 430K bbl/day NGL system would use infrastructure on KMI's Tennessee Gas pipeline system and involves building 200 miles of new pipeline from Louisiana to Texas connected to a header system that can reach storage sites near Mont Belvieu.

KMI plans to bring the $412M project online in Q4 2018.