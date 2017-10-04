IEA hails new era of solar power

Solar power was the fastest-growing source of new energy worldwide last year, outstripping the growth in all other forms of power generation for the first time.

"What we are witnessing is the birth of a new era in solar PV," said Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, outlining that new solar photovoltaic capacity increased by 50% in 2016.

