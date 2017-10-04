More on PepsiCo's Q3

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 1.7% in Q3.
Foreign exchange translation negatively impacted revenue by 1.3%.
Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $3.79B (+3%); Quaker Foods North America: $578M (+1%); Latin America: $1.87B (+6%); North America Beverages: $5.33B (-3%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $3.1B (+8%); AMEA: $1.57B (-4%).
Frito-Lay North America operating profit grew 5% to $1.208B.
Europe Sub-Saharan Africa operating profit advanced 12% to $436M.
Latin America operating profit increased 14% to $281M.
Total core gross margin contracted 15 bps to 54.64%.
Total core operating margin rose 30 bps to 18.3%.
FY2017 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: approximate our year-to-date growth rate; Core EPS: $5.23; Net capital expenditure: ~$3B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$10B; Free cash flow: ~$7B; Share repurchases: ~$2B; Dividend payments: ~$4.5B.
PEP +0.71% premarket.