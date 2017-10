India's central bank held interest rates overnight at a seven-year-low of 6%, in a decision that's likely to disappoint the government, which had sought a cut to help boost flagging growth.

India was the fastest expanding major economy in the world last year, but since then Prime Minister Modi has rolled out two large economic reforms: GST and a note ban. GDP growth fell to 5.7% in Q1 from 7.1% a year earlier.

ETFs: EPI, INDY, INDA, SCIF, INDL, PIN, INXX, IIF, INP, INR, INCO, SMIN, SCIN