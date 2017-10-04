Peak Resorts sets preferred stock dividend

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) announces a Q1 cash dividend payment of $20.00 per share on its series A preferred stock along with its regular $0.07 quarterly dividend.

"This payment marks the third quarterly common stock dividend since our dividend reinstatement last February, and our first cumulative preferred stock dividend to Cap 1 LLC, which owns 100% of our Series A Preferred Stock," says CEO Tim Boyd.

"With increased liquidity, we have the financial flexibility to support a return to shareholders while continuing to invest in organic and inorganic growth initiatives," he adds.

In a separate development, the company says Christopher Bub assumed the CFO role on October 3.rd, 2017. Former CFO Stephen Mueller will remain a board member and assist the company during the transition and with special projects and growth initiatives.

