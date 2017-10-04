Clearwater Paper updates on Q3 issues

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) updates on factors that are expected to negatively impact operating results in Q3 by approximately $8M to $9M.

A planned major maintenance outage at the Lewiston mill led to extra costs of $3M to $4M for Clearwater due to higher than expected repair costs and lost production.

The company says inclement weather caused by hurricanes delayed shipments to customers and contributed to higher transportation expenses and reduced revenues with a negative impact of ~$2M. In addition, the expected relief in rising pulp prices did not materialize contributing to approximately $2M of incremental expenses. Also, lower than expected case shipments of consumer products and lower converted paperboard shipment volumes are expected to negatively impact results by about $1M.

"Although we are disappointed with the expected negative impact to our third quarter results, we remain confident in our long-term plan to improve operating efficiencies and lower costs," says CFO Linda Massman.

