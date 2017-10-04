Gundlach sees Kashkari as next Fed chair

"He happens to be the most easy money guy that's in the Federal Reserve system today," says Jeff Gundlach, giving a very quick explanation for his far-from-consensus view that Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be the next head of the central bank.

The conventional wisdom says former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh will be the pick, but why would Trump pick a hawk? Kashkari is on record saying he wouldn't even think about raising rates again until core inflation (currently running at just 1.3%) rises to 2%.

"I think I'm the only guy on God's green earth that believes it will be Neel Kashkari," says Gundlach.

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, STPP, FLAT, EGF, TAPR, FTT, USFR, TFLO, FIBR