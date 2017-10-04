FDA OK of Mylan's generic Copaxone sinks Momenta, down 31% premarket

The FDA's approval of Mylan's 40 mg version of Teva's Copaxone, the first approval at that dose, is weighing on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) who has struggled to get its version on the U.S. market.

The FDA approved Momenta and partner Sandoz's 20 mg version in April, 2015, but the 40 mg dose represents the bulk of the business.

MNTA is down 31% premarket on modestly higher volume.

