Shell cancels $900M sale of Thailand gas field

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it has canceled a $900M deal to sell its gas field stakes in Thailand to Kuwait's state oil company.

Shell says "the different interpretations of the treatment of share sale transactions were not resolved within Shell and [Kuwait's] agreed timeframe."

The deal had called for Shell to divest its shares in two subsidiaries - Shell Integrated Gas Thailand and Thai Energy Co - to the Kuwaiti firm's Thai oil unit.

The Shell subsidiaries together hold a 22.22% equity stake in the Bongkot natural gas field and adjoining offshore acreage, while PTT Exploration and Production operates Bongkot with a 44.44% holding, and Total (NYSE:TOT) holds a 33.33% stake.

“There’s no longer the same pressure on Shell to sell,” since the company has nearly met its $30B divestment target, says a ‎Wood Mackenzie analyst, who also notes that "Thailand remains a small but profitable part of Shell’s portfolio in Southeast Asia."