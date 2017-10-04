Catabasis Pharma's edasalonexent shows long-term treatment effect in mid-stage DMD study; shares ahead 59% premarket

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) is up 59% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the open-label extension portion of its Phase 2 clinical trial, MoveDMD, assessing edasalonexent in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The data were presented today the the World Muscle Society Conference in France.

Following 24 and 36 weeks of treatment with oral 100 mg/kg/day of edasalonexent, improvements were observed in the rate of decline compared to control. Muscle enzymes significantly decreased from baseline to week 12 and later time points (p<0.05) and rate of change in lower leg muscle scans called MRI T2 also significantly beat control (p<=0.05).

The company plans to advance edasalonexenet into Phase 3 development in H1 2018 with topline data expected in 2020.

Edasalonexent, a small molecule inhibitor of a protein called NF-kB, has Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease status in the U.S. and Orphan Drug status in Europe.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.