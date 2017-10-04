Greenbrier rallies after guidance update

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) announces new orders of 2.5K railcar units valued at $200M in FQ1 and another 1.4 units in orders valued at $120M in the early part of FQ1.

The company says total orders received since May 31 is now 3.9K units.

"Order activity in the fourth quarter and early fiscal 2018 demonstrates the benefit of focusing on core North American business while we continue to gain traction internationally," says CEO William Furman.

After factoring in the business activity, Greenbrier says it expects to exceed its full-year EPS guidance range $3.45 to $3.65.

GBX +4.54% premarket to $51.85.

Source: Press Release