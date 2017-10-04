Reuters: Bain files for Toshiba antitrust approval in China

Bain Capital’s consortium files for antitrust approval in China on its proposed $18B acquisition of Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit, according to Reuters sources.

The process could take over 9 months, which complicates Toshiba’s desire to have the deal finalized before it reports full-year results in March. Toshiba needs the sale to cover losses from its bankrupt energy subsidiary or risk Tokyo delisting.

China could have a problem with SK Hynix’s (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) appearance in the consortium. The relationship between China and South Korea is tense due to the latter’s decision to install a U.S. anti-missile defense system.

SK Hynix’s role concerned Japan’s government due to Toshiba tech secrets potentially falling into the hands of a foreign competitor. The consortium then capped SK Hynix at 15% voting rights over the next decade and placed limits on how much information the company can access.

