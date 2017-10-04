Amicus Therapeutics announces new positive data on ATB200/AT2221 in Pompe disease; shares ahead 16% premarket

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces additional positive data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing ATB200/AT2221 in patients with Pompe disease, an inherited lysosomal storage disorder. The results were presented at the World Muscle Society Conference in France.

After six months of treatment, muscle function improved in 88.9% (n=16/18) of patients and was stable in the other two. Six-minute walk test distance improved at month 6 and was durable to month 9.

Pulmonary function either improved or was stable at months 6 and 9.

ATB200/AT2221 is a new treatment paradigm consisting of ATB200, a recombinant human enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase with enhanced uptake characteristics, and AT2221, a pharmacological chaperone that improves activity and stability.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.

Shares are up 16% premarket.

