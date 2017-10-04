MabVax stockholders approve proposals at special meeting; shares off 3% premarket

MabVax Therapeutics (OTCQB:MBVX) announces that its stockholders approved five out of six proposals at a Special Meeting of Stockholders re-convened on October 2.

The resolution for Proposal One was not read at the Special Meeting, which has been adjourned to October 6 to allow additional time for MabVax stockholders to vote on the following proposal:

A reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock by a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-twenty at any time prior to September 28, 2018, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range as determined by the Board of Directors.

The affirmative vote of over 50% of the issued and outstanding voting power is required for the approval of Proposal One.

The proposals 2 -5 were approved, all involved the issuance of additional shares of stock at the maximum discount of 30 or 20%.