Capricor's lead candidate CAP-1002 shows positive effect on heart function in young men with advanced DMD; shares ahead 25% premarket

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is up 25% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive data from its Phase 1/2 HOPE study assessing lead candidate CAP-1002 in young men with advanced Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The results were presented today at the World Muscle Society Conference in France.

The open-label trial enrolled 25 DMD males aged 12 - 25, 17 who were wheelchair-dependent. All received a single dose of CAP-1002, administered into each of the three main coronary arteries to a total dose of 75M cells.

Cardiac function was assessed by MRI at month 6 and month 12. At month six, there was a statistically significant increase in mean inferior wall segments from baseline (p=0.02). Positive changes in anterior and lateral wall segments were also observed, but they were not statistically significant.

Positive effects were noted on muscle function as assessed by the Performance of the Upper Limb test (PUL). At month 3, group results improved 33% from baseline compared to 10% for usual care (p=0.32).

The company plans to evaluate multiple doses of CAP-1002 in a larger study.

CAP-1002 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patient's coronary artery via a catheter. It is currently being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myocardial infarction (heart attack).