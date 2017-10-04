Lilis Energy to buy 4K acres in Delaware Basin for $45M

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) +8.1% premarket after agreeing to acquire ~4K net contiguous and overlapping acres in the Delaware Basin from an unnamed private seller for ~$45M.

LLEX says the acquisition will increase its acreage position in the Delaware to more than 15K net acres, exceeding its year-end 2017 acreage guidance; the deal adds more than 150 net potential locations to its inventory, bringing the total past 900.

LLEX also says it has one operated rig drilling in its Permian acreage with plans to add a second rig this month.