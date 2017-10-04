Mallinckrodt discusses pipeline transformation, company outlook at investor briefing

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announces that it will hold investor briefing in New York City.

The event will highlight Mallinckrodt's ongoing portfolio transformation.

Following topics will be discussed at the event:

Updates on the company's developmental programs for inline and investigational assets.

Aggregate net sales expected to exceed $675M, with total pipeline exceeding net sales of $1B at peak.

Pipeline expected to contribute >20% of total growth long term.

Four product launches expected over next three years.

Scientific poster presentations on key development products; and

Product demonstrations of the INOMAX and Therakos platforms.