Viking Therapeutics' VK0214 shows treatment effect in proof-of-concept study; shares ahead 12% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is up 12% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a proof-of-concept study of VK0214 in a mouse model of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD), an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S. The data will be presented at the 87th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association in British Columbia, October 18 - 22.

Results showed treatment with VK0214 for 25 weeks produced significant effects on very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), including large reductions (45 - 82%) in plasma levels of a range of saturated fatty acids compared to controls.

Reductions in VLCFAs were also observed in the liver, brain and spinal cord.

VK0214 is an orally available thyroid receptor beta agonist that selectively regulates the expression of genes believed to be relevant to the presence of X-ALD.

X-ALD is a disease caused by the deterioration of fatty covering of nerves (myelin) which reduces the ability of the nerves to relay information to the brain. It also damages the outer layer of the adrenal glands which leads to the shortage of certain hormones (adrenocortical insufficiency). It occurs in ~1 in 17,000 births.

