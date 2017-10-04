Monsanto moves higher after earnings, revenue beat

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) +0.9% premarket after reporting a surprising FQ4 profit and higher than expected revenues, helped by higher demand for corn and soybean seeds.

MON reported $0.05 EPS on an as-reported basis, which translated to $0.20 EPS on an ongoing basis, vs. a $0.44 loss per share on an as-reported basis and $0.07 EPS on an ongoing basis in the same period last year.

MON says Q4 corn seed and traits sales rose 16% Y/Y to $928M, above analyst consensus of $804M, while soybean seed and traits sales jumped 22% to $304M vs. expectations of $246M.

Given the pending acquisition by Bayer, which is expected to be completed by year's end, MON does not provide FY 2018 financial guidance.