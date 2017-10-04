Tillerson next to go?

Whether it's Rex Tillerson himself, or someone else isn't known, but somebody wants him out of the State Department.

According to an NBC Report, Tillerson this summer referred to the president as a "moron" after meeting with members of the the White House national security team and other Cabinet officials.

Days later, it took an intervention from Vice President Pence to keep Tillerson from resigning. Apparently, Trump's speech to the Boy Scouts (of which Tillerson used to head) was the catalyst for Tillerson's fury.

Of course, in recent days, the president publicly undercut his Secretary of State by tweeting out that Tillerson was "wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man ... Save your energy Rex."