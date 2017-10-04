Monolines lower as president mulls wiping out Puerto Rico debt

"They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street and we're going to have to wipe that out," the president told Geraldo Rivera in an interview last night. "You're going to say goodbye to that, I don't know if it's Goldman Sachs, but whoever it is you can wave goodbye to that."

Puerto Rico's benchmark 8% GO paper has tumbled to $0.34 on the dollar vs. $0.44 yesterday.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) -5.5% , Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) -4% premarket. Ambac (NASDAQ:AMBC) is flat.

No details yet, but BTIG advises buying the dip.