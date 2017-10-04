Jamba announces acquisition and growth agreement with largest franchise partner, Vitaligent, LLC

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) announced a growth agreement with its largest franchise partner, Vitaligent, LLC, which includes the acquisition of 21 stores from a former franchisee and the development of 12 new stores in the greater Seattle market.

This agreement will increase Vitaligent’s operation to 100 stores across California, Missouri, and now, Washington.

“Vitaligent shares our vision for continued growth in serving communities where Jamba’s premium, handcrafted blends complement the active lifestyles of consumers,” said Dave Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jamba, Inc. “Vitaligent’s excellence in operations, and their passion for inspiring and simplifying healthy living have been fundamental to their success growing the Jamba brand.”

Press Release