Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) resumed with Hold rating and $93 (12% upside) price target by Jefferies. Shares are up a fraction premarket.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) downgraded to Market Perform by JMP Securities. Shares down 2% premarket on light volume.

Verex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) downgraded to Underweight with a $33 (5% downside risk) price target by JPMorgan.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) price target raised to $45 (38% upside) from $42 by BTIG Research after FDA OK of generic Copaxone 40 mg. Shares are up 16% premarket on robust volume.