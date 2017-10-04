Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

CTMX +32% on teaming up with Amgen to develop EGFR-targeting antibodies for cancer.
CATB +27% as edasalonexent shows long-term treatment effect in mid-stage DMD study.
CAPR +21% as its lead candidate CAP-1002 shows positive effect on heart function in young men with advanced DMD.
EDAP +18% on FDA approval of Ablatherm-Fusion device.
MYL +16% on positive analyst action.
VKTX +13% as VK0214 shows treatment effect in proof-of-concept study.
FOLD +13% on announcement of new positive data on ATB200/AT2221 in Pompe disease.
BIOP +12% on strategic investment in Coinsquare Ltd.
GLBS +11%.
MNKD +7%.
DRYS +7% on right offering announcement.
FCEL +7% on positive analyst action.
TISA +6%.
