Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

CTMX +32% on teaming up with Amgen to develop EGFR-targeting antibodies for cancer.

CATB +27% as edasalonexent shows long-term treatment effect in mid-stage DMD study.

CAPR +21% as its lead candidate CAP-1002 shows positive effect on heart function in young men with advanced DMD.

EDAP +18% on FDA approval of Ablatherm-Fusion device.

MYL +16% on positive analyst action.

VKTX +13% as VK0214 shows treatment effect in proof-of-concept study.

FOLD +13% on announcement of new positive data on ATB200/AT2221 in Pompe disease.

BIOP +12% on strategic investment in Coinsquare Ltd.

GLBS +11% .

MNKD +7% .

DRYS +7% on right offering announcement.

FCEL +7% on positive analyst action.