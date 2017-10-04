China's 21Vianet Group +7.4% on Morgan Stanley upgrade

Data-center services firm 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is up 7.4% premarket on an upgrade to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, which calls it the top pick in China Internet infrastructure.

Comparable revenue growth will flip from flat or declining to double-digit growth in 2018, says analyst Yang Liu, thanks to 21Vianet getting out of its unprofitable Managed Network Services businesses.

The company's EV/EBITDA looks good compared to peers in the U.S. and China, the firm says.

A raised price target of $9.50 (from $6.30) implies 63.5% upside in shares.