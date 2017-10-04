Post-earnings pop for Lamb Wesson

Lamb Wesson (NYSE:LW) trades higher after topping earnings estimates with its FQ1 report.
Volume increased 2% during the quarter.
The company backs its prior revenue guidance for FY18 growth at a low to mid single digit rate and expects EBITDA of $740M to $760M. "We expect the operating environment to remain generally favorable during fiscal 2018, with solid demand for frozen potato products globally and tight manufacturing capacity," says CEO Tom Werner.
Shares of Lamb Wesson are up 5.77% premarket to $49.89.
Now read: General Mills At $50 - Some Thoughts »