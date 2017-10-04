Post-earnings pop for Lamb Wesson

Lamb Wesson (NYSE:LW) trades higher after topping earnings estimates with its FQ1 report.

Volume increased 2% during the quarter.

The company backs its prior revenue guidance for FY18 growth at a low to mid single digit rate and expects EBITDA of $740M to $760M. "We expect the operating environment to remain generally favorable during fiscal 2018, with solid demand for frozen potato products globally and tight manufacturing capacity," says CEO Tom Werner.