Bioptix gets into blockchain; shares up 21%

Harkening back to the late 1990s bubble when a company could see a big lift in its stock price by announcing the creation of a website, Bioptix (NASDAQ:BIOP) is up 21% premarket after changing its name to Riot Blockchain. The company plans to change its stock symbol to "RIOT."

Or should we say, "up another 21%." BIOP has more than doubled over the past month.

Alongside the name change, the company announces a strategic investment in Coinsquare, a Canadian cryptocurrency exchange.

Source: Press Release

Related tickers: OTCPK:BTCS, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQX:GBTC, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC