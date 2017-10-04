Unit of Brazil regulator wants conditions for approving Bayer-Monsanto deal

A unit of Brazil’s competition regulator Cade says Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) planned takeover of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) could be harmful to competition.

The Cade unit says anticipated efficiencies as a result of the merger are insufficient to ease competition concerns, and recommends “structural solutions” as a condition for final approval the deal, which will be in the hands of Cade’s seven-member tribunal.

The Cade unit says it had not engaged in an in-depth discussion with Bayer and Monsanto related to its suggested “remedies.”