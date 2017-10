Moody's sees a slower pace of growth for off-price retailers as competition increases.

"Over the next 12 to 18 months, we expect off-price to continue to outperform as it sticks with its successful formula, although the rate of growth has shown some deceleration in the face of continued new store development," writes the analyst team.

The ratings agency expects operating income growth of 6.9% this year for the sector before falling back to 5.4% in 2018.

Related stocks: BURL, TJX, ROST.