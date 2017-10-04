Teva says U.S. launch of Mylan's generic Copaxone 40 mg could shave $0.25 off Q4 EPS, patent appeals unsettled

In a statement, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -12.2% ) says Mylan's (MYL +18.2% ) U.S. launch of its generic version of MS med Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) 40 mg could trim at least $0.25 off Q4's per-share earnings.

The company says Mylan's launch should be considered "at-risk" because two appeals of earlier patent infringement rulings have yet to be adjudicated. One pertains to a December 2016 inter partes review that found all claims of three Copaxone patents to be unpatentable. The other involves a January 2017 district court decision that declared certain claims of four Copaxone patents invalid. The appeals have been fully briefed and oral arguments are next.

Teva also sued five would-be generic competitors, including Mylan, for infringement of a patent covering a manufacturing process for glatiramer acetate product.