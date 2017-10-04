MetLife still a buy after rally - Wells Fargo

The insurer is up 10% over the last month alongside a broader rally in financial names and ideas that it will soon no longer be considered a SIFI by the government (and thus subject to stricter regulation).

MetLife (NYSE:MET) remains inexpensive on a P-E basis, says Wells Fargo's Sean Dargan, and with $3B-$4B of cash at its holdings companies, might soon do an M&A deal.

The company still holds a 19.2% stake in Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) and could do an exchange offer as a backdoor share buyback, and retire about 3% of its float.

Source: Bloomberg